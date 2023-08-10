The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] moved up 6.33: Why It’s Important

The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE: AZEK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.94%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that The AZEK Company Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results; Raises Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook.

Third Quarter Financial Performance Accelerates; Strong Execution Against Margin Expansion Initiatives & Cash Flow Generation THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS.

Over the last 12 months, AZEK stock rose by 59.88%. The one-year The AZEK Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.2. The average equity rating for AZEK stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.95 billion, with 150.71 million shares outstanding and 146.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, AZEK stock reached a trading volume of 4005004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZEK shares is $32.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZEK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for The AZEK Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AZEK Company Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZEK in the course of the last twelve months was 37.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

AZEK Stock Performance Analysis:

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.94. With this latest performance, AZEK shares gained by 11.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.38 for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.92, while it was recorded at 31.60 for the last single week of trading, and 24.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The AZEK Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.50 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. The AZEK Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.55.

Return on Total Capital for AZEK is now 6.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.87. Additionally, AZEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] managed to generate an average of $34,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.The AZEK Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

AZEK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AZEK Company Inc. go to 5.30%.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AZEK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AZEK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AZEK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.