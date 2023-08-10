Telsey Advisory Group slashes price target on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] – find out why.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: GO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.56%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Net sales increased 12.5% and achieved first quarterly $1 billion net sales performance in Company’s history Comparable store sales increased 9.2% GAAP net income increased 21.8% with diluted EPS of $0.24 Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 22.7% to $70.5 million Company raises key guidance for fiscal 2023.

Over the last 12 months, GO stock dropped by -23.71%. The one-year Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.04. The average equity rating for GO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.42 billion, with 97.92 million shares outstanding and 88.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 924.28K shares, GO stock reached a trading volume of 3632540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GO shares is $32.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for GO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for GO in the course of the last twelve months was 32.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

GO Stock Performance Analysis:

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.56. With this latest performance, GO shares gained by 6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.44 for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.07, while it was recorded at 33.54 for the last single week of trading, and 29.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.65 and a Gross Margin at +28.42. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.82.

Return on Total Capital for GO is now 3.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.45. Additionally, GO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] managed to generate an average of $67,133 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 280.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

GO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. go to 10.87%.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.