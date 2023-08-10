Tango Therapeutics Inc. [TNGX] gain 7.72% so far this year. What now?

Tango Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TNGX] traded at a high on 08/09/23, posting a 103.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.81. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Tango Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Highlights.

– First patient dosed in phase 1/2 trial of TNG462, a next-generation PRMT5 inhibitor for the treatment of MTAP-deleted tumors –.

– Dose escalation ongoing in phase 1/2 trial of TNG908, a novel brain-penetrant PRMT5 inhibitor for the treatment of MTAP-deleted tumors –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 74779077 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tango Therapeutics Inc. stands at 24.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.20%.

The market cap for TNGX stock reached $688.45 million, with 88.19 million shares outstanding and 74.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 212.10K shares, TNGX reached a trading volume of 74779077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tango Therapeutics Inc. [TNGX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNGX shares is $15.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Tango Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tango Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79.

How has TNGX stock performed recently?

Tango Therapeutics Inc. [TNGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 145.60. With this latest performance, TNGX shares gained by 127.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.16 for Tango Therapeutics Inc. [TNGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading, and 5.26 for the last 200 days.

Tango Therapeutics Inc. [TNGX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tango Therapeutics Inc. [TNGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -446.79 and a Gross Margin at +83.80. Tango Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -435.14.

Return on Total Capital for TNGX is now -34.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tango Therapeutics Inc. [TNGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.49. Additionally, TNGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tango Therapeutics Inc. [TNGX] managed to generate an average of -$983,418 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Tango Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Insider trade positions for Tango Therapeutics Inc. [TNGX]

