Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Stock trading around $139.40 per share: What’s Next?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.53% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.31%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM that Rollic Partners with Dana White’s Premier Slap Fighting Organization, Power Slap, to Launch New Mobile Game.

Zynga’s studio brings social media phenomenon to players worldwide with new Power Slap game.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Rollic, a subsidiary of Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Power Slap, the world’s first regulated and sanctioned slap fighting promotion, led by Dana White, to develop and publish a namesake mobile game, Power Slap. The game is now available on iOS and Android, making it the first Power Slap game to be released worldwide.

Over the last 12 months, TTWO stock rose by 11.07%. The one-year Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.36. The average equity rating for TTWO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.27 billion, with 168.00 million shares outstanding and 167.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, TTWO stock reached a trading volume of 3738796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $152.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.83.

TTWO Stock Performance Analysis:

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.31. With this latest performance, TTWO shares dropped by -7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.75 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.90, while it was recorded at 141.73 for the last single week of trading, and 120.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.53 and a Gross Margin at +44.97. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.02.

Return on Total Capital for TTWO is now -5.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.56. Additionally, TTWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] managed to generate an average of -$97,124 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

TTWO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 42.92%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TTWO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TTWO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.