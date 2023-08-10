T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] moved up 55.06: Why It’s Important

T Stamp Inc. [NASDAQ: IDAI] surged by $0.87 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.85 during the day while it closed the day at $2.45. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Trust Stamp Receives Privacy-Secured Biometric Identification and Verification Patent.

Trust Stamp receives new patent issuance for AI-powered technology from the US Patent and Trademark Office.

T Stamp Inc. stock has also gained 11.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IDAI stock has inclined by 77.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.78% and gained 1.85% year-on date.

The market cap for IDAI stock reached $20.31 million, with 7.45 million shares outstanding and 5.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, IDAI reached a trading volume of 14279463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T Stamp Inc. [IDAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDAI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T Stamp Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.77.

IDAI stock trade performance evaluation

T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.87. With this latest performance, IDAI shares gained by 140.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.11 for T Stamp Inc. [IDAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4400, while it was recorded at 2.0100 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6600 for the last 200 days.

T Stamp Inc. [IDAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -224.30 and a Gross Margin at +52.73. T Stamp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -224.54.

Return on Total Capital for IDAI is now -306.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -332.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -453.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -160.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 296.37. Additionally, IDAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 232.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] managed to generate an average of -$145,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.T Stamp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

T Stamp Inc. [IDAI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IDAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IDAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IDAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.