SMBC Nikko slashes price target on Nuvei Corporation [NVEI] – find out why.

Nuvei Corporation [NASDAQ: NVEI] closed the trading session at $18.13 on 08/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.69, while the highest price level was $21.46. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Nuvei Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results, Introduces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Nuvei reports in U.S. dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.65 percent and weekly performance of -40.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -38.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -57.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 453.64K shares, NVEI reached to a volume of 7037743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nuvei Corporation [NVEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVEI shares is $53.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Nuvei Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuvei Corporation is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVEI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

NVEI stock trade performance evaluation

Nuvei Corporation [NVEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.77. With this latest performance, NVEI shares dropped by -38.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.49 for Nuvei Corporation [NVEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.64, while it was recorded at 28.00 for the last single week of trading, and 32.98 for the last 200 days.

Nuvei Corporation [NVEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuvei Corporation [NVEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.46 and a Gross Margin at +67.64. Nuvei Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.73.

Return on Total Capital for NVEI is now 3.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuvei Corporation [NVEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.94. Additionally, NVEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuvei Corporation [NVEI] managed to generate an average of $43,702 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Nuvei Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nuvei Corporation [NVEI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuvei Corporation go to 15.43%.

Nuvei Corporation [NVEI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NVEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NVEI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NVEI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.