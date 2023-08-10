Rosenblatt slashes price target on Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] – find out why.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: INVZ] loss -7.92% on the last trading session, reaching $3.14 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 8:46 PM that Innoviz Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Ordinary Shares.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) (“Innoviz”), a leading Tier-1 direct supplier of high-performance, automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 26.0 million ordinary shares at a public offering price of $2.50 per ordinary share. Innoviz has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 3.9 million additional ordinary shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discount and commissions. The total gross proceeds of the offering, before underwriters’ discounts and estimated offering expenses, will be $65.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional ordinary shares. The offering is expected to close on August 14, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. Innoviz intends to use the net proceeds that it will receive from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as lead book-runner and representative of the underwriters for the offering. Cantor and Berenberg are acting as passive book-runners for the offering. Rosenblatt is acting as co-manager for the offering.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. represents 136.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $448.83 million with the latest information. INVZ stock price has been found in the range of $3.11 to $3.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, INVZ reached a trading volume of 3269904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVZ shares is $8.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 84.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for INVZ stock

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.85. With this latest performance, INVZ shares dropped by -6.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.18 for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 3.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.84 for the last 200 days.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -2212.89 and a Gross Margin at -145.44. Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2105.41.

Return on Total Capital for INVZ is now -50.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.67. Additionally, INVZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] managed to generate an average of -$427,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]

The top three institutional holders of INVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in INVZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in INVZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.