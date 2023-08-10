RBC Capital Mkts lifts AerSale Corporation [ASLE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AerSale Corporation [NASDAQ: ASLE] closed the trading session at $10.93 on 08/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.39, while the highest price level was $12.115. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that AerSale Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights.

Revenue of $69.3 million versus $139.6 million in the prior year period.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.61 percent and weekly performance of -20.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 435.99K shares, ASLE reached to a volume of 3239520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AerSale Corporation [ASLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASLE shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for AerSale Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-10-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AerSale Corporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

ASLE stock trade performance evaluation

AerSale Corporation [ASLE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.91. With this latest performance, ASLE shares dropped by -22.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.64 for AerSale Corporation [ASLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.73, while it was recorded at 13.71 for the last single week of trading, and 16.60 for the last 200 days.

AerSale Corporation [ASLE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AerSale Corporation [ASLE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.47 and a Gross Margin at +37.06. AerSale Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.74.

Return on Total Capital for ASLE is now 12.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AerSale Corporation [ASLE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.35. Additionally, ASLE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AerSale Corporation [ASLE] managed to generate an average of $72,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.AerSale Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

AerSale Corporation [ASLE]: Institutional Ownership

