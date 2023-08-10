Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $50

Rapid7 Inc. [NASDAQ: RPD] traded at a high on 08/09/23, posting a 15.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.00. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Rapid7 Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Annualized recurring revenue (“ARR”) of $751 million, an increase of 14% year-over-year.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Total revenue of $190 million, up 14% year-over-year; Products revenue of $182 million, up 14% year-over-year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4647075 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rapid7 Inc. stands at 4.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.82%.

The market cap for RPD stock reached $2.79 billion, with 59.89 million shares outstanding and 59.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, RPD reached a trading volume of 4647075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPD shares is $51.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Rapid7 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rapid7 Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPD in the course of the last twelve months was 78.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has RPD stock performed recently?

Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.75. With this latest performance, RPD shares gained by 8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.73, while it was recorded at 42.78 for the last single week of trading, and 41.75 for the last 200 days.

Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.28 and a Gross Margin at +66.59. Rapid7 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.20.

Return on Total Capital for RPD is now -14.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.00. Additionally, RPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] managed to generate an average of -$47,547 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Rapid7 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]

The top three institutional holders of RPD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RPD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RPD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.