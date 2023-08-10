Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] Revenue clocked in at $4.46 billion, up 224.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE: OSCR] surged by $0.86 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.57 during the day while it closed the day at $7.99. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Oscar Health Announces Strong Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023:.

Direct and Assumed Policy Premiums of $1.6 billion, a 3% decrease YoY.

Oscar Health Inc. stock has also gained 7.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OSCR stock has inclined by 11.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 107.53% and gained 224.80% year-on date.

The market cap for OSCR stock reached $1.73 billion, with 216.91 million shares outstanding and 177.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, OSCR reached a trading volume of 5327822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSCR shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Oscar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oscar Health Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSCR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.55.

OSCR stock trade performance evaluation

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.97. With this latest performance, OSCR shares dropped by -3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.86 for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.11, while it was recorded at 7.36 for the last single week of trading, and 5.30 for the last 200 days.

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OSCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.