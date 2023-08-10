Oppenheimer lifts Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vacasa Inc. [NASDAQ: VCSA] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.77 during the day while it closed the day at $0.68. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Vacasa Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Vacasa, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. A shareholder letter containing the results can be found on the Company’s website at investors.vacasa.com.

Vacasa will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET today to discuss the second quarter 2023 financial results and provide a business update. A link to the live webcast and supplemental information will be made available on Vacasa’s Investor Relations website at investors.vacasa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year beginning approximately two hours after the close of the call.

Vacasa Inc. stock has also loss -6.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VCSA stock has declined by -21.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.29% and lost -45.93% year-on date.

The market cap for VCSA stock reached $301.84 million, with 236.94 million shares outstanding and 109.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, VCSA reached a trading volume of 3470551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VCSA shares is $2.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vacasa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vacasa Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

VCSA stock trade performance evaluation

Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.54. With this latest performance, VCSA shares dropped by -9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.28 for Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7035, while it was recorded at 0.6986 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2637 for the last 200 days.

Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.20 and a Gross Margin at +23.25. Vacasa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.98.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.73. Additionally, VCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] managed to generate an average of -$22,519 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Vacasa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vacasa Inc. [VCSA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vacasa Inc. go to -2.96%.

Vacasa Inc. [VCSA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VCSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VCSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.