Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] is 19.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KIND] traded at a low on 08/09/23, posting a -15.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.46. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Nextdoor Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“Q2 was another strong quarter for Nextdoor, and we are pleased to have delivered year-over-year growth across our key business metrics. Weekly Active Users increased 13% year-over-year to 41.6 million, driven by platform initiatives including AI-led advancements, which are creating even more utility and community for neighbors,” said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar. “Revenue of $57 million increased 4% year-over-year, returning to growth as a result of strength from an increasingly diverse set of mid-market customers, small businesses, and ad agency partnerships. Q2 revenue growth, along with multi-quarter cost efficiency efforts, led to a 4 point year-over-year and 11 point quarter-over-quarter improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin. Based on our progress year-to-date, we remain confident that we will deliver revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin improvement in 2023.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4017738 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stands at 8.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.29%.

The market cap for KIND stock reached $946.07 million, with 373.02 million shares outstanding and 149.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, KIND reached a trading volume of 4017738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIND shares is $3.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIND stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

How has KIND stock performed recently?

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.39. With this latest performance, KIND shares dropped by -20.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.62 for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.98, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 2.39 for the last 200 days.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.78 and a Gross Margin at +79.02. Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.82.

Return on Total Capital for KIND is now -19.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.08. Additionally, KIND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] managed to generate an average of -$195,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.50 and a Current Ratio set at 18.50.

Insider trade positions for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]

The top three institutional holders of KIND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%.