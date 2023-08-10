New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE] Stock trading around $29.83 per share: What’s Next?

New Fortress Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: NFE] jumped around 2.65 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $29.83 at the close of the session, up 9.75%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 7:20 AM that New Fortress Energy Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: NFE) (“NFE” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

New Fortress Energy Inc. stock is now -29.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NFE Stock saw the intraday high of $30.71 and lowest of $27.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.06, which means current price is +19.03% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, NFE reached a trading volume of 4238006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFE shares is $51.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for New Fortress Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Fortress Energy Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

How has NFE stock performed recently?

New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.99. With this latest performance, NFE shares gained by 7.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.97 for New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.24, while it was recorded at 28.32 for the last single week of trading, and 35.68 for the last 200 days.

New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

New Fortress Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE]

The top three institutional holders of NFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NFE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NFE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.