Millennium Group International Holdings Limited [MGIH] moved up 26.56: Why It’s Important

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: MGIH] traded at a high on 08/09/23, posting a 26.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.43. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Millennium Group International Holdings Limited Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: MGIH) (the “Company” or “Millennium”), a long-established paper-based packaging solutions supplier, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,250,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on April 4, 2023, under the symbol “MGIH.”.

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of $5.0 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other related expenses. In addition, Millennium has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 187,500 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discount, and commissions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11595783 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Millennium Group International Holdings Limited stands at 32.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.48%.

The market cap for MGIH stock reached $27.60 million, with 11.25 million shares outstanding and 1.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 540.75K shares, MGIH reached a trading volume of 11595783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Millennium Group International Holdings Limited is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGIH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61.

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited [MGIH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.65.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGIH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.04 for Millennium Group International Holdings Limited [MGIH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8900, while it was recorded at 1.9700 for the last single week of trading.

