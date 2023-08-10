Market cap of Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] reaches 4.93M – now what?

Palisade Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: PALI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -62.70% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -65.54%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Palisade Bio Announces Topline Results from U.S. Phase 2 PROFILE Study Evaluating LB1148 for Post-Surgical Abdominal Adhesions.

– Study did not achieve primary efficacy endpoint of reducing adhesions in LB1148 treated patients compared to placebo treated patients post bowel resection surgery.

Over the last 12 months, PALI stock dropped by -97.22%. The one-year Palisade Bio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.14. The average equity rating for PALI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.93 million, with 6.70 million shares outstanding and 6.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 323.47K shares, PALI stock reached a trading volume of 4235059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PALI shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PALI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palisade Bio Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PALI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

PALI Stock Performance Analysis:

Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -65.54. With this latest performance, PALI shares dropped by -59.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PALI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.76 for Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7941, while it was recorded at 1.7507 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3708 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palisade Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for PALI is now -149.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.24. Additionally, PALI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] managed to generate an average of -$1,212,333 per employee.Palisade Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] Institutonal Ownership Details

