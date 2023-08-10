Market cap of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V [KCGI] reaches 367.08M – now what?

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V [NYSE: KCGI] gained 0.19% or 0.02 points to close at $10.64 with a heavy trading volume of 3530789 shares. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 4:41 PM that Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Announces Meeting for Shareholders to Extend Date for Business Combination.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE: KCGI.U) (the “Company”) announced that on July 28, 2023 it filed a definitive proxy statement (the “Definitive Proxy Statement”) for the solicitation of proxies in connection with an extraordinary general meeting (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”) of the Company’s shareholders to be held on August 15, 2023 to consider and vote on, among other proposals, an amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, to extend the date by which the Company must consummate a business combination from August 17, 2023 to August 17, 2024 (such proposal, the “Extension Amendment Proposal”). The Extension Amendment Proposal is described in more detail in the Definitive Proxy Statement.

If the Extension Amendment Proposal is not approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem all of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares (the “Public Shares”) included as part of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) that was consummated on August 17, 2021, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account (the “Trust Account”) established in connection with the IPO including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its taxes, net of taxes payable (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public shareholders’ rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company’s remaining shareholders and its board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to the Company’s obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. Such redemption would occur by the close of business on August 18, 2023 with the last day of trading of the Company’s securities on August 17, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $10.66, the shares rose to $10.66 and dropped to $10.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KCGI points out that the company has recorded 3.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -7.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 161.81K shares, KCGI reached to a volume of 3530789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V [KCGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, KCGI shares gained by 0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KCGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.78 for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V [KCGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.57, while it was recorded at 10.63 for the last single week of trading, and 10.35 for the last 200 days.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V [KCGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for KCGI is now -0.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V [KCGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, KCGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V [KCGI] managed to generate an average of $5,840,928 per employee.Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V [KCGI]

The top three institutional holders of KCGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KCGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KCGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.