Market cap of Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] reaches 3.41B – now what?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [NYSE: GTES] closed the trading session at $11.77 on 08/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.61, while the highest price level was $11.84. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 7:18 AM that GATES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF 15,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES, “Gates” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering of 15,000,000 ordinary shares (the “Offering”) by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc. (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a public offering price of $11.75 per share. The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional ordinary shares. The offering is expected to close on August 14, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gates is not offering any ordinary shares in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares in the Offering. Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as the joint lead book-running managers of, and as representatives of the underwriters for, the Offering. BofA Securities, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank are also serving as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.16 percent and weekly performance of -12.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, GTES reached to a volume of 10158266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTES shares is $15.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTES stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gates Industrial Corporation plc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTES in the course of the last twelve months was 19.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

GTES stock trade performance evaluation

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.69. With this latest performance, GTES shares dropped by -13.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.71 for Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.08, while it was recorded at 12.77 for the last single week of trading, and 12.71 for the last 200 days.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc go to 9.30%.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GTES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GTES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GTES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.