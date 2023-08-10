Market cap of Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] reaches 6.41M – now what?

Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ: AUVI] loss -2.37% on the last trading session, reaching $0.71 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Applied UV Achieves Industry Milestone: Receives First Order for Patented Disinfecting Mirrors. The Units are for Installation at a Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York.

Exclusive Innovation Validated After Three Years of Investment and Patented IP Development, Proven Against Major Infectious Bacteria, Viruses (Including Covid-19) and Mold, as Well as Candida Auris.

Applied UV Inc. represents 8.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.41 million with the latest information. AUVI stock price has been found in the range of $0.65 to $0.729.

If compared to the average trading volume of 572.24K shares, AUVI reached a trading volume of 3287338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for AUVI stock

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, AUVI shares dropped by -32.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.50 for Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1364, while it was recorded at 0.7011 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7580 for the last 200 days.

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.04 and a Gross Margin at +20.05. Applied UV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.30.

Return on Total Capital for AUVI is now -37.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.09. Additionally, AUVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] managed to generate an average of -$144,133 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Applied UV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]

