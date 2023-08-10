Market Analysts see Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] gained 7.78% or 0.13 points to close at $1.80 with a heavy trading volume of 3540678 shares. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Heron Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, August 14, 2023.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic innovations that improve medical care, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to report second quarter 2023 financial results and discuss recent business highlights.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (646) 307-1963 in the U.S. or (800) 715-9871 internationally. Please provide the operator with the passcode 5410567 to join the conference call. The conference call will also be available via webcast under the Investor Relations section of Heron’s website at www.herontx.com. An archive of the teleconference and webcast will also be made available on Heron’s website for 60 days following the call.

It opened the trading session at $1.69, the shares rose to $1.81 and dropped to $1.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HRTX points out that the company has recorded -40.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -68.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, HRTX reached to a volume of 3540678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRTX shares is $7.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17.

Trading performance analysis for HRTX stock

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.88. With this latest performance, HRTX shares gained by 37.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.65 for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3355, while it was recorded at 1.6880 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2585 for the last 200 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.20 and a Gross Margin at +49.04. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -169.05.

Return on Total Capital for HRTX is now -82.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -399.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,160.31. Additionally, HRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,140.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] managed to generate an average of -$896,670 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]

The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HRTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HRTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.