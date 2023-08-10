Market Analysts see Genprex Inc. [GNPX] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ: GNPX] traded at a low on 08/09/23, posting a -3.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.64. The company report on July 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Genprex Announces Closing of $7.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering to healthcare-focused institutional investors of 7,425,744 shares of the Company’s common stock and warrants to purchase up to 7,425,744 shares of common stock at a combined offering price of $1.01 per share of common stock and accompanying warrant. The offering was priced at-the-market under the Nasdaq rules.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3812830 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Genprex Inc. stands at 11.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.21%.

The market cap for GNPX stock reached $38.74 million, with 59.41 million shares outstanding and 57.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 610.06K shares, GNPX reached a trading volume of 3812830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genprex Inc. [GNPX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNPX shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Genprex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genprex Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has GNPX stock performed recently?

Genprex Inc. [GNPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.23. With this latest performance, GNPX shares dropped by -26.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.48 for Genprex Inc. [GNPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8298, while it was recorded at 0.6859 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0783 for the last 200 days.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GNPX is now -75.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.88.

Genprex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for Genprex Inc. [GNPX]

The top three institutional holders of GNPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GNPX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GNPX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.