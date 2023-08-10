Market Analysts see Expensify Inc. [EXFY] falling to $6. Time to buy?

Expensify Inc. [NASDAQ: EXFY] traded at a low on 08/09/23, posting a -28.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.23. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Expensify Announces Q2 2023 Results.

Expensify Card interchange increased by 56% as compared to the previous period last year. Company repurchased $3.9 million in common shares (including $0.9 million of net share settlement on equity awards), decreased outstanding debt by $8.2 million.

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, today released a letter to shareholders from Founder and CEO David Barrett alongside results for its quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3844920 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Expensify Inc. stands at 9.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.85%.

The market cap for EXFY stock reached $365.05 million, with 81.77 million shares outstanding and 42.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 723.39K shares, EXFY reached a trading volume of 3844920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Expensify Inc. [EXFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXFY shares is $9.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Expensify Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-10-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expensify Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXFY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

How has EXFY stock performed recently?

Expensify Inc. [EXFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.31. With this latest performance, EXFY shares dropped by -44.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.69 for Expensify Inc. [EXFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.30, while it was recorded at 5.62 for the last single week of trading, and 8.52 for the last 200 days.

Expensify Inc. [EXFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expensify Inc. [EXFY] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.99 and a Gross Margin at +61.38. Expensify Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.93.

Return on Total Capital for EXFY is now -9.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expensify Inc. [EXFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.71. Additionally, EXFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expensify Inc. [EXFY] managed to generate an average of -$195,717 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Expensify Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Expensify Inc. [EXFY]

