Market Analysts see Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] gaining to $180. Time to buy?

Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELH] traded at a high on 08/09/23, posting a 20.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $172.67. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Celsius Holdings, Inc., Reports Record Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Record second quarter revenue of $326 million, up 112% from $154 million in Q2 2022.

North America revenue increased 114% to $311 million, up from $145 million in Q2 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5445976 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Celsius Holdings Inc. stands at 5.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.33%.

The market cap for CELH stock reached $13.33 billion, with 76.67 million shares outstanding and 45.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, CELH reached a trading volume of 5445976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $155.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-10-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc. is set at 7.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 162.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CELH in the course of the last twelve months was 176.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

How has CELH stock performed recently?

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.92. With this latest performance, CELH shares gained by 18.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.26 for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.85, while it was recorded at 149.04 for the last single week of trading, and 110.78 for the last 200 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.14 and a Gross Margin at +41.15. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.65.

Return on Total Capital for CELH is now -29.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.14. Additionally, CELH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] managed to generate an average of -$578,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Celsius Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]

The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CELH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CELH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.