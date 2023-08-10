Kubient Inc. [KBNT] moved up 44.37: Why It’s Important

Kubient Inc. [NASDAQ: KBNT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 44.37% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 34.39%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Kubient and Adomni Announce Definitive Merger Agreement.

Kubient, Inc. (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) (“Kubient ” or the “Company”), a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, and Adomni Inc. (“Adomni”) today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which Adomni will merge with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubient (the “Merger”). The combined company will focus on growing and developing Adomni’s pre-existing programmatic advertising service and platform that delivers high-impact advertising campaigns via 725,000+ connected digital out of home screens across the world. Following the closing of the Merger, the combined company is expected to operate under the name “Adomni, Inc.”.

The Merger is intended to allow Adomni to strengthen and diversify its advertising technology platform while also expanding its scope to address a much larger, growing digital ad market. Adomni is also poised to expand its product offering with enhanced features around artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology. Kubient’s AI product KAI will be harnessed to deliver better advertising campaigns via Adomni’s platforms. These include enhanced accuracy of fraud prevention via AI-powered algorithms, real-time data monitoring and analysis of incoming data, advanced pattern recognition within the data, brand protection from fraudulent media, and more.

Over the last 12 months, KBNT stock dropped by -33.15%. The one-year Kubient Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.67. The average equity rating for KBNT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.27 million, with 14.44 million shares outstanding and 10.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 389.43K shares, KBNT stock reached a trading volume of 4852635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kubient Inc. [KBNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBNT shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kubient Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

KBNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Kubient Inc. [KBNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.39. With this latest performance, KBNT shares gained by 13.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.14 for Kubient Inc. [KBNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5692, while it was recorded at 0.5144 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7500 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kubient Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kubient Inc. [KBNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -462.33 and a Gross Margin at -32.21. Kubient Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -566.69.

Return on Total Capital for KBNT is now -56.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kubient Inc. [KBNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.39. Additionally, KBNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kubient Inc. [KBNT] managed to generate an average of -$851,243 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Kubient Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Kubient Inc. [KBNT] Institutonal Ownership Details

