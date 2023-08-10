Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] is 8.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.63 during the day while it closed the day at $5.50. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 7:35 PM that Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Positioned for Strong Production Growth and Free Cash Flow Generation in the Second Half of 2023.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock has also loss -3.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HBM stock has inclined by 6.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.42% and gained 8.48% year-on date.

The market cap for HBM stock reached $2.87 billion, with 262.03 million shares outstanding and 235.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, HBM reached a trading volume of 4793856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBM shares is $7.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

HBM stock trade performance evaluation

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, HBM shares gained by 11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.86 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.08, while it was recorded at 5.58 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.85 and a Gross Margin at +16.18. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.77.

Return on Total Capital for HBM is now 12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.22. Additionally, HBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] managed to generate an average of $40,887 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: Institutional Ownership

