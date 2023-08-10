For Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM], Analyst sees a rise to $19. What next?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] gained 2.00% or 0.4 points to close at $20.38 with a heavy trading volume of 3997282 shares. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Kimco Realty® Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

– Leasing Results Propelled by Robust Demand and Strong Absorption Opportunities –– Further Expands Liquidity with Ongoing Monetization of Albertsons Investment –– Board Declares Dividends and Expects to Announce Special Dividend to Shareholders by Year End –– Updates 2023 Outlook –.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM), North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and a growing portfolio of mixed-use assets, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, Kimco Realty’s net income/(loss) available to the company’s common shareholders per diluted share was $0.16 and ($0.21), respectively.

It opened the trading session at $19.91, the shares rose to $20.54 and dropped to $19.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KIM points out that the company has recorded -8.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, KIM reached to a volume of 3997282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $22.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

Trading performance analysis for KIM stock

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.26 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.77, while it was recorded at 20.11 for the last single week of trading, and 20.26 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.12 and a Gross Margin at +40.04. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.17.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 3.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.90. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $193,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KIM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KIM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.