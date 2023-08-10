For FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NYSE: NOTE] price plunged by -22.61 percent to reach at -$0.78. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 7:15 AM that FiscalNote Announces Further Expansion of Its Global Public Sector Leadership and Coverage by Unveiling Wide Range of New Customer Agreements.

World’s Most Important and Influential Decision Makers in International Governments, Embassies, Agencies, Parliaments, and Ministries Rely on FiscalNote’s AI-Powered Geopolitical, Policy, and Political Intelligence For Legislative Tracking, Risk Mitigation, Issue Monitoring, and Expert Analysis.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of policy and global intelligence, today announced a new series of wide-ranging customer agreements in the global public sector – covering diplomatic entities and embassies, agencies for international cooperation and defense, parliaments and councils, government-owned or funded finance and banking institutions, and various prominent ministries and cabinet offices in capitals around the world.

A sum of 3681940 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.98M shares. FiscalNote Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $3.64 and dropped to a low of $2.43 until finishing in the latest session at $2.67.

The one-year NOTE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.2. The average equity rating for NOTE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOTE shares is $5.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

NOTE Stock Performance Analysis:

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.34. With this latest performance, NOTE shares dropped by -29.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.87 for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 3.16 for the last single week of trading, and 3.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FiscalNote Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.08 and a Gross Margin at +61.65. FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.85.

Return on Total Capital for NOTE is now -34.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.75. Additionally, NOTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE] managed to generate an average of -$272,821 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. [NOTE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NOTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NOTE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NOTE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.