Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] moved up 6.15: Why It’s Important

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EDR] closed the trading session at $25.03 on 08/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.00, while the highest price level was $25.50. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Endeavor Releases Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) (“Endeavor” or the “Company”), a global sports and entertainment company, today released its financial results for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.05 percent and weekly performance of 5.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, EDR reached to a volume of 4515224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDR shares is $32.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

EDR stock trade performance evaluation

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.75. With this latest performance, EDR shares gained by 9.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.23 for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.05, while it was recorded at 23.95 for the last single week of trading, and 22.62 for the last 200 days.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.20 and a Gross Margin at +55.72. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.45.

Return on Total Capital for EDR is now 7.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 295.71. Additionally, EDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 287.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] managed to generate an average of $11,739 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. go to 25.30%.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EDR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EDR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.