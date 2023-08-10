Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] fell -49.87% so far this year. What now?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [NYSE: EBS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -17.78% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.89%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:31 PM that Emergent BioSolutions Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023.

Reports Q2 2023 total revenues of $338M, above the prior guidance range, net loss of $261M and adjusted EBITDA of $56M.

Updates FY 2023 guidance and provides initial Q3 2023 forecast for total revenues.

Over the last 12 months, EBS stock dropped by -80.62%. The one-year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.82. The average equity rating for EBS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $294.16 million, with 50.20 million shares outstanding and 49.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, EBS stock reached a trading volume of 5164741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBS shares is $16.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.66.

EBS Stock Performance Analysis:

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.89. With this latest performance, EBS shares dropped by -18.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.33 for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.74, while it was recorded at 7.01 for the last single week of trading, and 11.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.42 and a Gross Margin at +33.00. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.97.

Return on Total Capital for EBS is now -6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.14. Additionally, EBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] managed to generate an average of -$89,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EBS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EBS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.