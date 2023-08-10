Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] moved up 17.86: Why It’s Important

Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE: BROS] price surged by 17.86 percent to reach at $5.0. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Dutch Bros Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Opened 38 New Systemwide Shops in Q2 2023.

A sum of 7561978 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 894.68K shares. Dutch Bros Inc. shares reached a high of $35.09 and dropped to a low of $29.38 until finishing in the latest session at $32.99.

The one-year BROS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.37. The average equity rating for BROS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BROS shares is $36.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BROS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

BROS Stock Performance Analysis:

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.41. With this latest performance, BROS shares gained by 11.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.54 for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.89, while it was recorded at 29.39 for the last single week of trading, and 31.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dutch Bros Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.04 and a Gross Margin at +24.11. Dutch Bros Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.64.

Return on Total Capital for BROS is now -0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 484.38. Additionally, BROS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 383.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] managed to generate an average of -$216 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 65.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Dutch Bros Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

BROS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BROS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dutch Bros Inc. go to 56.90%.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BROS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BROS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.