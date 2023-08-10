Decibel Therapeutics Inc. [DBTX] is 145.37% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DBTX] price surged by 80.29 percent to reach at $2.24. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Regeneron to Acquire Decibel Therapeutics, Strengthening Gene Therapy and Hearing Loss Programs.

Proposed acquisition builds on existing collaboration between Decibel and Regeneron, will accelerate and further resource key gene therapy programs for hearing loss.

Decibel’s lead investigational gene therapy DB-OTO, designed to provide hearing to people with otoferlin-related hearing loss, is in its first clinical trial.

A sum of 6025682 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 28.64K shares. Decibel Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $5.09 and dropped to a low of $4.73 until finishing in the latest session at $5.03.

The one-year DBTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.07. The average equity rating for DBTX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Decibel Therapeutics Inc. [DBTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBTX shares is $14.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for Decibel Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Decibel Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.40 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86.

DBTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. [DBTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 80.29. With this latest performance, DBTX shares gained by 55.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.33 for Decibel Therapeutics Inc. [DBTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 3.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Decibel Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for DBTX is now -55.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Decibel Therapeutics Inc. [DBTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.18. Additionally, DBTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Decibel Therapeutics Inc. [DBTX] managed to generate an average of -$926,544 per employee.Decibel Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. [DBTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

