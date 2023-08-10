Cutera Inc. [CUTR] Is Currently -22.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cutera Inc. [NASDAQ: CUTR] loss -22.52% or -3.89 points to close at $13.38 with a heavy trading volume of 3654382 shares. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Cutera Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results along with 2023 Outlook.

Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $15.75, the shares rose to $16.00 and dropped to $12.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CUTR points out that the company has recorded -62.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 839.74K shares, CUTR reached to a volume of 3654382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cutera Inc. [CUTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUTR shares is $26.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Cutera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cutera Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for CUTR stock

Cutera Inc. [CUTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.68. With this latest performance, CUTR shares dropped by -8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.24 for Cutera Inc. [CUTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.46, while it was recorded at 17.18 for the last single week of trading, and 29.11 for the last 200 days.

Cutera Inc. [CUTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cutera Inc. [CUTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.13 and a Gross Margin at +54.13. Cutera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.62.

Return on Total Capital for CUTR is now -12.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -397.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.55. Additionally, CUTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cutera Inc. [CUTR] managed to generate an average of -$152,481 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Cutera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Cutera Inc. [CUTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cutera Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cutera Inc. [CUTR]

The top three institutional holders of CUTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CUTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CUTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.