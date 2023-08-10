Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $84

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] price surged by 0.21 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Colgate Announces 2nd Quarter 2023 Results.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL):.

Net sales increased 7.5%; Organic sales* increased 8.0% with growth in every division and in all four categories.

A sum of 3314857 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.12M shares. Colgate-Palmolive Company shares reached a high of $77.01 and dropped to a low of $76.29 until finishing in the latest session at $76.49.

The one-year CL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.61. The average equity rating for CL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $84.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 100.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CL Stock Performance Analysis:

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.16 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.37, while it was recorded at 76.51 for the last single week of trading, and 76.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Colgate-Palmolive Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.95 and a Gross Margin at +56.49. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.93.

Return on Total Capital for CL is now 37.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 353.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,311.97. Additionally, CL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,278.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] managed to generate an average of $52,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 7.93%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.