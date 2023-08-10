China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] is 156.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CLEU] surged by $0.44 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.57 during the day while it closed the day at $2.56. The company report on July 7, 2023 at 5:15 PM that China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal,” the “Company,” or “we”), a China-based company that operates two colleges and provides smart campus solutions and other educational services, today announced that the Company received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on July 7, 2023, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement and the matter is closed.

On February 15, 2023, the Company was notified by Nasdaq of its failure to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) and 5810(c)(3)(A), and was provided 180 calendar days, or until August 14, 2023, to regain compliance.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stock has also gained 31.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLEU stock has inclined by 236.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 206.59% and gained 156.00% year-on date.

The market cap for CLEU stock reached $79.00 million, with 29.75 million shares outstanding and 16.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, CLEU reached a trading volume of 14247455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLEU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

CLEU stock trade performance evaluation

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.96. With this latest performance, CLEU shares gained by 69.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 206.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 296.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLEU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.72 for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.36, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 1.01 for the last 200 days.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.94 and a Gross Margin at +51.75. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.56.

Return on Total Capital for CLEU is now -2.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.61. Additionally, CLEU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] managed to generate an average of -$4,577 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CLEU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CLEU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CLEU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.