Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] moved down -2.14: Why It’s Important

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] closed the trading session at $56.16 on 08/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.60, while the highest price level was $57.30. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM that EcoEnergy Insights and JOANN Earn Top Project of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader.

AI and IoT solutions help JOANN save over $2 million in energy use in stores.

EcoEnergy Insights, a Carrier company and leading provider of AI and IoT solutions for building and equipment operations, together with JOANN Inc., the nation’s leading fabric and craft retailer, today announced they have earned a Top Project of the Year Award from the 2023 Environment + Energy (E+E) Leader Awards, for their collaborative efforts in achieving over $2 million in energy savings for JOANN stores. EcoEnergy Insights is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.15 percent and weekly performance of -4.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, CARR reached to a volume of 5306708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $59.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 32.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.78. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 5.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.22 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.80, while it was recorded at 57.37 for the last single week of trading, and 45.18 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.98 and a Gross Margin at +26.80. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.31.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 24.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.79. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $67,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 9.11%.

The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.