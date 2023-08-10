Blackstone Inc. [BX] Stock trading around $100.09 per share: What’s Next?

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.55% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.72%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Blackstone Private Credit Fund Increases Monthly Distribution.

Blackstone Private Credit Fund (“BCRED”) today announced the increase of its regular monthly distribution from $0.2100 per share to $0.2200 per share, which represents a 10.6% annualized distribution yield (for Class I Common Shares1) based on the June 30, 2023 net asset value (“NAV”) per share of $24.86. BCRED’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) approved the increase in distribution, which will become effective for the August 2023 monthly distribution with the record date of August 31, 2023 and will be paid on or about September 27, 2023.

This announcement comes on the heels of BCRED’s recent regular monthly distribution increases from $0.1900 to $0.2100 per share for Class I Common Shares, announced on December 5, 2022, and from $0.1740 to $0.1900 per share for Class I Common Shares, announced on September 7, 2022.2 These recent regular monthly distribution increases are driven by the continued growth of BCRED’s earnings power, which is positively impacted by higher base interest rates and wider deal spreads. BCRED’s earnings power is supported by what we believe is BCRED’s quality portfolio that is 97% senior secured debt3 with an average loan-to-value of 43%,4 providing ample cushion to protect principal.

Over the last 12 months, BX stock dropped by -1.77%. The one-year Blackstone Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.24. The average equity rating for BX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $122.45 billion, with 746.07 million shares outstanding and 707.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, BX stock reached a trading volume of 4684349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $112.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

BX Stock Performance Analysis:

Blackstone Inc. [BX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.07, while it was recorded at 102.63 for the last single week of trading, and 88.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blackstone Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.15 and a Gross Margin at +98.77. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.84.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.82. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $372,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

BX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 11.04%.

Blackstone Inc. [BX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.