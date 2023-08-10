Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] moved up 65.80: Why It’s Important

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: BNTC] closed the trading session at $3.20 on 08/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.86, while the highest price level was $4.84. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM that Benitec Biopharma Inc. Announces Pricing of $30 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds to Benitec from the public offering are expected to be approximately $30 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other estimated offering expenses. The institutional investors participating in the offering are expected to include Adage Capital Partners LP, Janus Henderson Investors and Suvretta Capital, as well as other new and existing investors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.73 percent and weekly performance of 22.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 311.35K shares, BNTC reached to a volume of 25994377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTC shares is $68.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benitec Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 77.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01.

BNTC stock trade performance evaluation

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.14. With this latest performance, BNTC shares dropped by -20.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.18 for Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.7100, while it was recorded at 2.3400 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6300 for the last 200 days.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -24457.53 and a Gross Margin at -449.32. Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24942.47.

Return on Total Capital for BNTC is now -149.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -159.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -133.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.14. Additionally, BNTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] managed to generate an average of -$1,011,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BNTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BNTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BNTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.