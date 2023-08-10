Azenta Inc. [AZTA] Revenue clocked in at $597.10 million, down -0.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Azenta Inc. [NASDAQ: AZTA] price surged by 20.33 percent to reach at $9.76. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Azenta to Participate in the 8th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1X1 Conference.

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that Company management will participate in the 8th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1×1 Conference on Monday, August 14, 2023.

A sum of 3887693 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.09M shares. Azenta Inc. shares reached a high of $61.1885 and dropped to a low of $55.39 until finishing in the latest session at $57.76.

The one-year AZTA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.61. The average equity rating for AZTA stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Azenta Inc. [AZTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZTA shares is $51.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Azenta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azenta Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.59.

AZTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Azenta Inc. [AZTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.16. With this latest performance, AZTA shares gained by 19.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.40 for Azenta Inc. [AZTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.00, while it was recorded at 49.41 for the last single week of trading, and 48.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Azenta Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azenta Inc. [AZTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.32 and a Gross Margin at +41.52. Azenta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.03.

Return on Total Capital for AZTA is now -0.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Azenta Inc. [AZTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.68. Additionally, AZTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Azenta Inc. [AZTA] managed to generate an average of -$3,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Azenta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

AZTA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Azenta Inc. go to 12.00%.

Azenta Inc. [AZTA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AZTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.