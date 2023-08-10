Angi Inc. [ANGI] Stock trading around $2.59 per share: What’s Next?

Angi Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] plunged by -$1.28 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.05 during the day while it closed the day at $2.59. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Angi Inc. Earnings Release Available on Company’s Website.

The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public through the investor relations section of the Angi site at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings.

Angi Inc. stock has also loss -33.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ANGI stock has inclined by 3.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.90% and gained 10.21% year-on date.

The market cap for ANGI stock reached $1.36 billion, with 505.03 million shares outstanding and 79.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 600.19K shares, ANGI reached a trading volume of 6215124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Angi Inc. [ANGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $4.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Angi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Angi Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

ANGI stock trade performance evaluation

Angi Inc. [ANGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.42. With this latest performance, ANGI shares dropped by -24.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.28 for Angi Inc. [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.46, while it was recorded at 3.56 for the last single week of trading, and 2.68 for the last 200 days.

Angi Inc. [ANGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Angi Inc. [ANGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.15 and a Gross Margin at +71.94. Angi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.79.

Return on Total Capital for ANGI is now -5.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Angi Inc. [ANGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.88. Additionally, ANGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Angi Inc. [ANGI] managed to generate an average of -$27,924 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Angi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Angi Inc. [ANGI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ANGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ANGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.