Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell -23.91% so far this year. What now?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] traded at a high on 08/09/23, posting a 7.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.50. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:06 PM that Altice USA Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Delivers Best Fiber Customer Growth Quarter, Ending Q2 at 250K Fiber CustomersOptimum Now the Nation’s Largest 8 Gig Internet Provider.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today reports results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4064371 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Altice USA Inc. stands at 9.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.06%.

The market cap for ATUS stock reached $1.59 billion, with 454.68 million shares outstanding and 392.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 4064371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $4.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17.

How has ATUS stock performed recently?

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.90. With this latest performance, ATUS shares gained by 13.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.35 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 3.79 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.03 and a Gross Margin at +48.39. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.02.

Return on Total Capital for ATUS is now 7.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.79. Additionally, ATUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] managed to generate an average of $17,688 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings analysis for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to 6.40%.

Insider trade positions for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ATUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ATUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.