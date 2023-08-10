Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS] is -68.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Actelis Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: ASNS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -31.82% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -36.44%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Actelis Receives Orders for Its Hybrid Copper Networking Solutions To Expedite IoT Modernization of Major Highway and Rail Systems Throughout Japan.

Company continues its momentum in the Asia-Pacific Region.

Over the last 12 months, ASNS stock dropped by -90.45%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.92 million, with 1.73 million shares outstanding and 1.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 55.57K shares, ASNS stock reached a trading volume of 4500353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Actelis Networks Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

ASNS Stock Performance Analysis:

Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.44. With this latest performance, ASNS shares dropped by -54.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.29 for Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.81, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 4.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Actelis Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.09 and a Gross Margin at +46.54. Actelis Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -124.36.

Return on Total Capital for ASNS is now -195.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -488.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.48. Additionally, ASNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 148.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS] managed to generate an average of -$228,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Actelis Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ASNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ASNS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ASNS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.