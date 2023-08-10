8×8 Inc. [NASDAQ: EGHT] closed the trading session at $3.30 on 08/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.76, while the highest price level was $3.85. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM that 8×8 Wins 2023 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award.

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced it has won a 2023 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award for demonstrating exceptional corporate social responsibility.

TrustRadius, one of the most trusted B2B technology decisioning platforms, utilizes the Tech Cares Award as a trust indicator for buyers in the tech community. When a company receives this recognition, it demonstrates the organization’s commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.61 percent and weekly performance of -28.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, EGHT reached to a volume of 6875869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGHT shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for 8×8 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-10-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 8×8 Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGHT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

8×8 Inc. [EGHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.88. With this latest performance, EGHT shares dropped by -24.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.07 for 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.20, while it was recorded at 4.27 for the last single week of trading, and 4.30 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.91 and a Gross Margin at +67.54. 8×8 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.83.

Return on Total Capital for EGHT is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 569.41. Additionally, EGHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 494.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] managed to generate an average of -$38,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.8×8 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The top three institutional holders of EGHT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EGHT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EGHT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.