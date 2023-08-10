180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] Stock trading around $0.84 per share: What’s Next?

180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ: ATNF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.43% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.25%. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that 180 Life Sciences Announces an Agreement for a Clinical Pharmacology Study Testing a New Formulation of CBD for Enhanced Oral Uptake.

While CBD preparations have previously been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for rare forms of childhood epilepsy, a major problem in working with CBD is its low and unpredictable and variable uptake following the most convenient delivery form, by mouth, as CBD in oil. This has hampered progress and clinical trials seeking potential uses for CBD, such as for the treatment of pain, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), head trauma, and more, where reports have suggested the possibility of benefits. To help try to solve this problem, Prof. Domb and colleagues have developed “ProNanoLipospheres” (PNL), a mixture of components available over-the-counter, which form little droplets and have been shown to be absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract into blood. The dosage form has been shown in preliminary testing in rats to increase uptake of CBD, decrease absorption variability and enable controlled release pharmacokinetics. Based on these animal results, a human PK study is being designed to test whether the formulation increases CBD blood levels after oral administration. This PK study will be performed at Hadassah Hospital executed by an experienced team under the supervision of Prof. Davidson and Prof. Domb, in collaboration with 180 Life Sciences. The currently available plant-based CBD formulations may contain up to 100 compounds and not just the CBD molecule. From prior work over several years with Prof. Raphael Mechoulam of Hebrew University, who discovered the human endocannabinoid system, a number of synthetic CBD compounds were developed, that in animal models exhibited both anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. Prof. Mechoulam recently passed away but leaves a legacy that may provide substantial clinical benefit to patients suffering from pain.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, ATNF stock dropped by -96.39%. The one-year 180 Life Sciences Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.95. The average equity rating for ATNF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.90 million, with 5.32 million shares outstanding and 4.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 372.55K shares, ATNF stock reached a trading volume of 11045100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATNF shares is $80.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATNF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 180 Life Sciences Corp. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

ATNF Stock Performance Analysis:

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.25. With this latest performance, ATNF shares dropped by -22.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.57 for 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0759, while it was recorded at 0.8274 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1384 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 180 Life Sciences Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ATNF is now -66.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -152.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -152.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.81. Additionally, ATNF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] managed to generate an average of -$7,745,252 per employee.180 Life Sciences Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ATNF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ATNF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ATNF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.