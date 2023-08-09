Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] Stock trading around $189.30 per share: What’s Next?

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.77% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.04%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Zoetis Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Reports Revenue of $2.2 Billion, Growing 6%, and Net Income of $671 Million, or $1.45 per Diluted Share, Increasing 27% and 29%, Respectively, on a Reported Basis for Second Quarter 2023.

Delivers 9% Operational Growth in Revenue and a 12% Operational Growth in Adjusted Net Income for Second Quarter 2023.

Over the last 12 months, ZTS stock rose by 8.41%. The one-year Zoetis Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.7. The average equity rating for ZTS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $88.58 billion, with 463.50 million shares outstanding and 461.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, ZTS stock reached a trading volume of 4117183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $216.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc. is set at 4.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 107.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ZTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, ZTS shares gained by 11.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.23 for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 173.13, while it was recorded at 182.30 for the last single week of trading, and 164.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoetis Inc. Fundamentals:

Zoetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

ZTS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc. go to 11.25%.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ZTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ZTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.