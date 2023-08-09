why Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.71

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RXRX] jumped around 0.52 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.55 at the close of the session, up 4.71%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Recursion Bridges the Protein and Chemical Space with Massive Protein-Ligand Interaction Predictions Spanning 36 Billion Compounds.

Recursion has predicted the protein target(s) for approximately 36 billion chemical compounds in the Enamine REAL Space, reported to be the world’s largest searchable chemical library. These advances were made possible by NVIDIA DGX Cloud supercomputing and the recent acquisition of Cyclica’s MatchMaker technology.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 49.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RXRX Stock saw the intraday high of $11.99 and lowest of $10.5601 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.75, which means current price is +154.41% above from all time high which was touched on 07/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.82M shares, RXRX reached a trading volume of 5962668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXRX shares is $15.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16.

How has RXRX stock performed recently?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.40. With this latest performance, RXRX shares gained by 60.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.29, while it was recorded at 12.10 for the last single week of trading, and 8.55 for the last 200 days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings analysis for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RXRX]

The top three institutional holders of RXRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RXRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RXRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.