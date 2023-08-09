Wall Street Analyst Resumed ADT Inc. [ADT]. What else is Wall St. saying

ADT Inc. [NYSE: ADT] gained 2.44% or 0.15 points to close at $6.31 with a heavy trading volume of 4766294 shares. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that GTCR Partners with Former GTCR Executives to Acquire ADT’s Commercial Fire and Security Segment.

Firm partners with Dan Bresingham, Tim Whall and other ADT Commercial leadership to acquire national provider of electronic security and fire safety services.

GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ADT’s Commercial fire and security segment (“ADTC” or the “Company”) from ADT Inc. (“ADT”, NYSE: ADT). ADTC is among the leading national providers of electronic security and fire safety services to commercial enterprises and multi-site national accounts. ADTC was formed through ADT’s 2017 merger with Protection 1 (“P1”), a prior GTCR investment. GTCR will partner with former P1 executives Tim Whall and Dan Bresingham to acquire ADTC in a transaction that values the business at approximately $1.6 billion. Mr. Bresingham, current leader of ADT Commercial, will become CEO of the standalone business upon close. Mr. Whall will join the Company’s Board at close and serve as an active director. Mr. Whall brings over 30 years of experience in the security industry and this will mark his fourth partnership with GTCR in the security space.

It opened the trading session at $6.27, the shares rose to $6.40 and dropped to $5.9125, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADT points out that the company has recorded -25.06% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, ADT reached to a volume of 4766294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ADT Inc. [ADT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADT shares is $9.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ADT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADT Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for ADT stock

ADT Inc. [ADT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, ADT shares dropped by -0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.01 for ADT Inc. [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.17, while it was recorded at 6.29 for the last single week of trading, and 7.55 for the last 200 days.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ADT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc. go to 3.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ADT Inc. [ADT]

The top three institutional holders of ADT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ADT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.