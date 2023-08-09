Wall Street Analyst Initiated Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Novo Nordisk A/S [NYSE: NVO] gained 17.23% on the last trading session, reaching $189.17 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 5:56 AM that Novo Nordisk A/S: Semaglutide 2.4 mg reduces the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events by 20% in adults with overweight or obesity in the SELECT trial.

Bagsværd, Denmark, 8 August 2023 – Novo Nordisk today announced the headline results from the SELECT cardiovascular outcomes trial. The double-blinded trial compared subcutaneous once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg with placebo as an adjunct to standard of care for prevention of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs) over a period of up to five years. The trial enrolled 17,604 adults aged 45 years or older with overweight or obesity and established cardiovascular disease (CVD) with no prior history of diabetes.

The trial achieved its primary objective by demonstrating a statistically significant and superior reduction in MACE of 20% for people treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg compared to placebo1. The primary endpoint of the study was defined as the composite outcome of the first occurrence of MACE defined as cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction or non-fatal stroke. All three components of the primary endpoint contributed to the superior MACE reduction demonstrated by semaglutide 2.4 mg. 1,270 first MACEs were accrued.

Novo Nordisk A/S represents 2.25 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $326.91 billion with the latest information. NVO stock price has been found in the range of $183.58 to $192.181.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, NVO reached a trading volume of 8900168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVO shares is $176.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Nordisk A/S is set at 4.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

Trading performance analysis for NVO stock

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.97. With this latest performance, NVO shares gained by 20.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.59 for Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.84, while it was recorded at 164.60 for the last single week of trading, and 145.59 for the last 200 days.

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +82.50. Novo Nordisk A/S’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.38.

Return on Total Capital for NVO is now 72.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 57.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.88. Additionally, NVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] managed to generate an average of $1,020,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Novo Nordisk A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novo Nordisk A/S go to 2.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]

The top three institutional holders of NVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NVO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NVO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.