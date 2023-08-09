Wall Street Analyst Initiated Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MNPR] closed the trading session at $0.87 on 08/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.72, while the highest price level was $0.97. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Monopar Provides Encouraging Camsirubicin Clinical Data Update.

The Phase 1b clinical trial data is continuing to support Monopar’s dose-response hypothesis with camsirubicin. The best response seen prior to the current 650 mg/m2 dose level was at the immediately prior dose level (520 mg/m2), which was a 21% reduction in tumor size in a patient after receiving six cycles of camsirubicin treatment. This patient’s cancer was unresectable at study entry, but after the tumor size reduction, became eligible and the patient underwent successful surgical removal of their cancer with clear margins. Furthermore, all three patients at the 520 mg/m2 dose level achieved stable disease and had either a net reduction or no overall change in tumor size per RECIST 1.1 while on study drug.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -63.29 percent and weekly performance of 20.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -76.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 394.23K shares, MNPR reached to a volume of 6792141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNPR shares is $8.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

MNPR stock trade performance evaluation

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, MNPR shares gained by 11.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.59 for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8485, while it was recorded at 0.7713 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9900 for the last 200 days.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MNPR is now -72.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.56. Additionally, MNPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR] managed to generate an average of -$876,303 per employee.Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MNPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MNPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MNPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.