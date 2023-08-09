Wall Street Analyst Initiated Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] jumped around 3.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $57.58 at the close of the session, up 5.52%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 12:01 AM that Refined and Streamlined: Meet the new Alienware Aurora.

Today, Alienware launches the next evolution of its Aurora desktop.

As the gaming community has come to expect from Alienware, we design each new generation of desktop with advancements that enrich the gaming experience. With the launch of the redesigned Alienware Aurora R16, we’re taking the Aurora R15’s model for success and making it even better, ushering in acoustic and thermal improvements and a new space-saving design, all the while achieving the elite gaming performance gamers expect from Alienware..

Dell Technologies Inc. stock is now 43.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DELL Stock saw the intraday high of $58.72 and lowest of $54.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.10, which means current price is +60.12% above from all time high which was touched on 08/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 8256315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $54.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has DELL stock performed recently?

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.89. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.13 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.73, while it was recorded at 54.37 for the last single week of trading, and 43.96 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.53 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 20.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.00. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $18,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 0.17%.

Insider trade positions for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.