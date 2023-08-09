Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Leju Holdings Limited [NYSE: LEJU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.25% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.98%. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 7:23 AM that Leju Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Leju Holdings Limited (“Leju” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LEJU), a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 18, 2023. The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.leju.com.

Leju will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations department, Leju Holdings Limited, Level G, Building G, No.8 Dongfeng South Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, People’s Republic of China, 100016.

Over the last 12 months, LEJU stock dropped by -4.27%. The average equity rating for LEJU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.01 million, with 1.37 million shares outstanding and 1.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 329.96K shares, LEJU stock reached a trading volume of 12003277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Leju Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leju Holdings Limited is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEJU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.97.

LEJU Stock Performance Analysis:

Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.98. With this latest performance, LEJU shares gained by 13.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEJU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.17 for Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.39, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 1.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Leju Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.86 and a Gross Margin at +91.08. Leju Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.13.

Return on Total Capital for LEJU is now -84.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.81. Additionally, LEJU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU] managed to generate an average of -$67,623 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Leju Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Leju Holdings Limited [LEJU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LEJU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LEJU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LEJU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.