Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Revenue clocked in at $3.96 billion, up 19.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.18% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.79%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Twilio Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Second Quarter Revenue of $1.04 billion, up 10% year-over-year.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Second Quarter GAAP Loss from Operations of $142 million, a 55% improvement year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, TWLO stock dropped by -31.23%. The one-year Twilio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.36. The average equity rating for TWLO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.84 billion, with 186.40 million shares outstanding and 172.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.16M shares, TWLO stock reached a trading volume of 8824352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $64.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.26.

TWLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.79. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.55 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.38, while it was recorded at 60.82 for the last single week of trading, and 58.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twilio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.83.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.74. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$154,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TWLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TWLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.